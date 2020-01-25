Colon bridge a-rising

A pile driver equipment is utilized to bury and install the 12 concrete columns on both sides to serve as the foundations of the proposed Colon Bridge at the back of Foundation University.

Once these columns and supports are installed, cured and stabilized the next step would be the placement of girder and deck.

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo said that once completed the bridge will help reduce traffic congestion in the downtown area, improve the safety of motorists and pedestrians and eliminate the threat of rising flood water inundating the homes along the riverbank.

The proposed second bridge near BIR linking Barangays Batinguel and Bagacay is expected to start its civil works in the first quarter of this year once the City Government forges a contract with the winning bidder.