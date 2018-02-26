Community-based drug rehabilitation program eyed

Article Top:

DUMAGUETE CITY – There are second chances, even for those who are hooked to illegal drugs. At least two LGUs, Dumaguete City and Sibulan will be launching next month a community based drug rehabilitation program that will show a concerted effort by both religious and medical practitioners to provide a lease of new life to those who surrendered under Oplan Tokhang.

Under the program, the surrenderees will undergo regular counselling and bible study for the next 6 months. They will be closely monitored and mentored by their advocates until they shall have kicked their old habit and mend their ways.

In Sibulan, it will be based in a barangay or a cluster of barangays. In Dumaguete, those who will volunteer to under rehabilitation will also be subject to surprise and periodic assessment to measure the effectiveness of the program and the progress of the surrenderees.

Sibulan has the most number of Tokhang surrenderees, both pushers and users pegged at 1, 168 while the Dumaguete makes up the 4th largest group. There are 13, 174 drug surrenderees in the 25 cities and municipalities of Negros Oriental. The LGUs with the most number of surrenderees are: Sibulan, 1, 168; Guihulngan City, 1, 064; Tanjay City, 936; Dumaguete City, 913 and Bais City, 881. The least number of surrenderees come from Basay, 116; Manjuyod, 124; Bindoy, 224; Tayasan, 234 and Zamboanguita 285.