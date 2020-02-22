Comprende,  hijo?

ZD TRIVIA

It is different to be illiterate versus being a failure in comprehending what one reads. The former is simply no read no write while the latter is: can read and can write but cannot understand. Cannot comprehend. Which is worse then?

It really depends because in simple life, one can easily comprehend even without being able to read and write because the facts of life are simply a given. Therefore there is no need to know how to read and write if one can comprehend simple things in life. Sometimes it is called common sense, sentido comon.

But it will be a different story when one cannot comprehend the technicalities of life simply because one needs better expertise and education and most importantly understand and comprehend what one is trying to do and accomplish.

This is where most Filipinos fail, Sec. Lingling Brionies admitted – the failure to comprehend the technicalities of life. That is why most Filipino college graduates end up by simply being mere rank and file employees. Only a few go up the ladder, only those who can comprehend.

Therefore many of those college graduates who cannot comprehend end up being domestic helpers, sales girls and care givers abroad who earn even MORE than the average Filipino employee here. That is their edge: higher salary abroad as domestic helpers and the like, even if no comprende in the category of higher learning.

That explains why Filipino domestic helpers abroad have an edge over the others from third world countries. We, Filipinos, can speak better basic English compared to those from other developing countries in their category. This is the main reason why working abroad is a billion dollar industry for the Philippines. And that is not bad for our economy , so who cares?

But at what price? Broken families and homes, drug addicted children, juvenile delinquents, marital infidelities; criminality and vices, and the like – effects of spouses working abroad. They leave their loved ones behind and many go wayward. That is the price of no comprende.

Comprende, hijo?