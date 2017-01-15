Compulsory retirement

Mandatory retirement is an inter national concept concerning labor and employment. Also known as “enforced retirement”. It is the set age at which a person who hold certain jobs or offices are required by industry, custom, or law to leave their employment, or retire. The degree to which it is practiced ranges from being considered the accepted norm, custom, or tradition in a certain trade or industry; to being the part of the standards agreed upon in contracts for employment or in collectively bargaining; to being enforced by actual legislation.

The common rationale behind mandatory retirement practices stem from reliance on the argument that certain occupations are either too dangerous (security guards, construction workers, fire fighters, police offices, military personnel) or require high levels of physical and mental skill (models, health care professionals, judges, air traffic controllers, airline pilots).

Economist Edward Lazear, in his article “Why is there Mandatory Retirement?” (the Journal of Political Economy, Vol. 87, No.6 [Dec. 1979], 1261- 1284), found that another reason commonly relied upon to justify mandatory retirement practice around the world is the mindset that a worker’s productivity.

Other scholars have also criticized the practice of mandatory retirement as being a form of age discrimination or ageism. Professor Peter Lawrence of Cambridge University, in the article “Retiring Retirement” has described the practice as being “archaic”, “somewhat arbitrary” and age discriminatory, since the age set at which retirement is mandated is not based upon an actual physical or mental evaluation of an individual person.

Mandatory retirement made some sense when there were many young workers and few old workers. However, because of rapid population aging in East Asia and other parts of the world, forcing workers into early and involuntary retirement is poor public policy. One outcome of doing so is leaving many other people in poverty.

In the Philippines, we practice compulsory retirement. Under this concept, upon reaching the set age, a worker can be retired by his employer without need for justification or hearing. Unlike mandatory retirement, compulsory retirement does not enforce retirement on employees, the employer may instead choose not to terminate a worker upon reaching 65 years or above. But similar to mandatory retirement, a worker has no recourse should the employer opt to terminate his or her employment when he or she reaches 65 years of age or above.

As a general rule, the retirement age of an employee depends on the terms of the employment contract or collective bargaining agreement entered into. An employer is free to impose a retirement earlier than the age of 60, which has been upheld in various jurisprudence, as a valid exercise of management prerogative. On a cautionary note, however, the Courts have ruled that any such contracts giving the employer the option to retire its employees below the ages provided by law must be voluntarily accepted by the employee, otherwise, it amounts to deprivation of property without due process of law.