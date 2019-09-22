Concert helps build Tanjay Church Museum

The St. James the Greater Parish Tanjay City had recently -organized a fundraising -charity dinner for a cause to support the ongoing construction of Museo Eclesiastico de Tanjay inside the Parish Church Compound. The current exhibition showcases many of the most important religious sculptures, paintings old photos, and priceless artifacts. The Ecclesiastical Museum will also connect us to the rich religious heritage of every Tanjayanon.

According to Architect Joshua Tabasa the one who designed the Parish Museum the target month to finish will be next month in a time of the Apostolic Nuncio visit to Negros Oriental this October.

The Tanjay Church traces back in history as the oldest parish in Negros Oriental. The mission was established in 1580, and the parish became full-fledged shortly in 1587.

The activity started with a short program with V. Rev. Msgr. Glenn M. Corsiga, PC the Vicar General of the Diocese of Dumaguete gave an inspirational message followed by the fellowship-dinner at the Mere Maria Hall of St. Paul University Dumaguete.

It was a night of fun, good food, and pleasant music. The Heavenly Rhythm Choir of St. James the Greater Parish sang our favorite songs of the 60s, 70s, and 90s.

The event was well attended by Tanjayanon , Brotherhood of Christian Businessmen and Professionals BCBP, Business Community, Parishioners from San Jose, Amlan, Bais, Sibulan and the Academic. The other key personality from our Diocese of Dumaguete was also present like Rev. Msgr. Gamaliel D. Tulabing, PC and V. Rev. Msgr. Mariño P. Ybo, PC.

The Museo Ecclesiastico de Tanjay is the first Ecclesiastical Museum in the Province will soon open to local and foreign tourists to discover rich precious artifacts that would be connected to our History as TANJAYANONS.

Donation for the Museum Construction is very much welcome. For more information, please visit our St. James the Greater Parish Office in Tanjay City Negros Oriental or pls call 035-415-8605 look for Rev. Msgr. Glenn M. Corsiga. Thank You and God bless. Penn T. Larena. (BY PENN T. LARENA)