How does a man of the cloth engage in politics? Below is a confidential letter showing how engaging was the first American Bishop of Cebu in political issues when the Philippine Islands became a colony of the United States.

From Cebú, Cebú P. I., Bishop Thomas A. Hendrick wrote Theodore Roosevelt, its 26th President, on 30 September 1904: To the Honorable Theodore Roosevelt, Washington D. C.

My dear Mr. Roosevelt,

I have not desired to disturb you during the busy times of a political campaign, and consequently have delayed replying to your letter dated May second. Since I wrote you last I attended a conference of the bishops of the Islands, at Manila, and have had an opportunity to compare our experiences, and, for myself, to see if they could give me any different and more hopeful light.

There is no difference in the quality of our experiences. The difference is only in degree, and I say again, as I said before, that the diocese of Cebu, comprising the Islands of Cebú, Leyte, Samar, Bohol, and the intervening islands, is in a far better situation, excepting the northern part of Mindanao, as regards peace, than any of the other sees.

You say first, “I am afraid that you do not yourself quite understand the situation”. It is well in any discussion to get together on the facts. You and I seem to be as far apart as the poles, but I confidently hope that we will come together, sometime, for the common good.

Yes, I understand the situation, only too well, and my information comes from personal observation and from first hands. The Government has not known the situation here, and will not know it until it gets the information as we do, by actual contact with the situation or by reports of people who are disinterested. (More next week)