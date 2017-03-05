Continued OMB cases obstacles to real unity

Besieged by a series of dismissal orders from the Office of the Ombudsman with the possibility of more to come, Governor Roel Degamo, in an interview, warns he is no longer in the mood to extend the hand of reconciliation with his political opposition.

Upon re-election, both camps of Degamo and Vice-Governor Mark Macias have reached a “ceasefire agreement” for the greater good. This detente resulted in the timely passage of the 2017 annual budget of the provincial government. Thus, the delivery of basic social services was no longer hampered and the implementation of infrastructure projects started in earnest.

However, the “peace” was shattered by the 2nd dismissal order issued by Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales still related to the alleged illegal disbursement of P 480-million calamity fund in 2012 despite the withdrawal by the Department of Budget and Management. To make matters worse, the 2nd dismissal order stemmed from the same complaint but was initially filed then by Board Member Jessica Villanueva.

Some opine that even if there was already a reconciliation between Degamo and his critics, BM Villanueva cannot anymore withdraw her case against the Governor considering that the Ombudsman has already taken the case as its own.

Five cases were filed against Degamo, already the Ombudsman twice ruled against the Governor by ordering his dismissal and perpetual disqualification from holding public office. Degamo was saved twice by the Court of Appeals. The first dismissal has reached the Supreme Court.

His political enemies said that he must also contend with the rulings of the 3 other remaining cases besides the criminal aspects of the suits.

Degamo hinted that he will even sue the Ombudsman for the adverse rulings but he must also tread this path carefully since Morales can only be removed through impeachment. Besides, legal experts believe it may not be too prudent to antagonize the Ombudsman, who has the power to decide administrative cases and to prosecute in the criminal aspects of the said cases.