Cop Chief Jonathan Pineda shares strategy vs. crime

DUMAGUETE CITY – Newly assumed Dumaguete City Acting Chief-of-Police Supt. Jonathan Pineda has adjusted the duty hour schedules of his personnel to maximize their presence in the streets as a deterrent to crimes.

Speaking before the members of the City Peace and Order Council, Pineda also lobbied for the creation of a public safety company, construction of additional six sub-stations, enhanced beat patrol system, deputation of policemen to issue citation tickets and TOPs, increase engagement with fraternities, transport sector, vendors and other stakeholders to serve as force multipliers and to organize/regulate the parking boys.

Pineda has directed daily checkpoints in major intersections to control the entry of criminals, illegal drugs and firearms in the city as well as persons driving under influence of alcohol, without licenses or vehicle registration.

From October 13-November 5, 171 motorcycles were issued citation tickets and impounded, none issued for cars and trucks; when Pineda took over in November 6, 252 motorcycles were impounded to include some 60 four-wheel vehicles to illustrate that all vehicles, rich and poor alike, will be accosted for any violations.

He attributed the drop in the number of traffic related accidents to the checkpoints as less motorcycles with incomplete papers or drunken drivers are in the roads and susceptible to mishaps.

Upon his assumption, the number of accidents has dropped from 94 to just 85 incidents. Of the total 179 traffic related incidents from October 13 to November 29: three resulted in homicide, 49 physical injuries and 128 resulted in damage to property.

Also compared to 2016, the number of fiesta related crimes also dropped from 41 in 2016 to just 6 in 2017 for the same period (November 16-26). Physical injuries from 9 to just 2 incidents; 6 incidents of robbery in 2016 to 0 in 2017; theft 24 in 2016 to 2 in 2017; stolen motorcycle 1 in 2016, 0 in 2017.

Nevertheless, Pineda also reported the issues and concerns of his unit such as the lack of personnel, lack of communication devices, unserviceable patrol car, refusal of some establishments to make their CCTV footages available to investigators and the need for a unit to serve as quick response on major incidents.

The City Peace and Order Council will try to address the City PNP’s request for assistance to enhance public safety.

