Cops impound 30 bikes with defective mufflers

Thirty motorcycles with defective mufflers have been impounded by the Provincial Highway Patrol Team in partnership with the Traffic Management Office in the first three full days of implementing the ordinance that penalizes owners of motorcycles that produces irritating sound caused by modified mufflers.

Sr. Insp. Robelito Mariano, PHPT Team Leader, has assured Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Antonio B. Remollo, that his unit will be aggressive in apprehending violators and shall only release motorcycle units upon replacement with a new muffler that could pass the standard level of noise at 90 decibel. The modified mufflers will be confiscated in favor of the government and shall be disposed accordingly.

Mariano’s unit is using the city-owned decibel meter to properly measure the level of noise per motorcycle that will be apprehended. Several officers from the TMO are also assisting the PHPT during operations.

There are dozens of motorcycles with defective mufflers still impounded in the city hall compound as their owners failed or refused to pay for the penalties.

Mariano has decided to keep custody of the seized motorcycles in his quarters rather than keep them at the city hall compound. PHPT is also inclined to check the state of ownership of the drivers to the units and imposes additional fines for other violations not only of the local ordinances but of national laws.