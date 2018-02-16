PHILIPPINES – The Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) is taking proactive steps in empowering Filipinos by enhancing the government’s communications platforms for more efficient delivery of the right information. | CORRECT PUBLIC INFORMATION

“The PCOO, its attached agencies, its various communication platforms, and its more than a thousand public information officers around the country are working very hard to communicate and promote the government’s programs and policies to both Filipinos and people around the world,” PCOO Secretary Martin Andanar said during the second Senate hearing on fake news. Andanar underscored that all of these efforts are anchored on the goal of reaching every Filipino and empowering them with the right information.

