Is there corruption in the port zone in the handling of arrival and departure of vessels?

People who have been silently supporting the PPA undertakings and its pier advocacies are surprised how its money making activities are implemented under the pain of public scrutiny.

For instance, why are Coast Guard personnel required by the order of allegedly the PPA police commandant to pay entrance fee of P12 per entry? Is it true that there are certain entries at the port which are not given ticket receipts?

Is it true that there are certain PPA personnel who do not pay for their boat fares? Why?

The PPA collects p12 per entry at the pier gate. If 1000 people enter daily at the gate, the PPA easily gets P12,000 a day or P360,000 a month or P4.3Million in a year for gate passers fee alone. Where is this remitted to?

-Sponsored-

A boat or vessel which cannot land on time because his predecessor was late in pulling out, pays PPA thousands of pesos in anchorage fee; and when a boat is delayed in leaving port he also pays berthing fees we don’t know how much in hundreds if not thousands. Only PPA knows. No boat can arrive or leave without PPA clearance. Does this cost money?

The legal basis for collecting entrance fee is about the usage of the port , like road, cargoes, equipment rental, etc.

There is presumption of regularity which is a principle of implementing laws. Unless someone takes it up, the case will continue to be a baseless rumor.

So why collect entrance fees from Coast Guard personnel when they are not port users, but stakeholders and guardians of the port? Do PPA personnel pay gate fees too? Why not?

Port usage include, parking, freight cargo, passenger loading and unloading. Look at the Ceres on Mondays and Wednesdays at the pier. The economy is vibrant.

And unless there is full accountability, then the rumor of corruption cannot stand alone.