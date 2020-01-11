Couple flees buy-bust; daughter dies in crash

It seems a double whammy for a couple from Bais City when anti-drug operatives attempted to ar-rest the pair for allegedly selling drugs in a buy-bust operation that resulted in the untimely death of their 6-year-old daughter.

A team from the Bais City Police Station led by Lt. Col. Marcial Yanguas conducted the anti-illegal drugs operation through buy-bust against the suspects Paulito Amonida and Johhana Pearl Amonida, both in the watchlist and residents of Barangay 2, Wednesday.

The couple, who were on board a Suzuki motorcycle with their 6-year-old daughter transacted with the poseur buyer but that the suspects sensed the entrapment operation and tried to flee.

However, in the course of their escape with the police in pursuit, the couple crashed in the paved road and they sustained injuries. Unfortunately, the couple’s daughter succumbed to her injuries.

Seized from the suspects are two pieces of heat sealed plastic sachets containing suspected shabu; marked money; cash worth P 10, 000 believed to be proceeds from earlier transactions; one motorcycle and other paraphernalia.