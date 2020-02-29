COVID19 nightmare now over in NegOr?

Covid-19 sent our province’s economy into an out-of-control downward spiral. Our tourism industry suffered the worst. Cancelled trips, rescinded hotel bookings, empty restaurants — it was a nightmare week for one of Negros Oriental’s core industries. Truly haunting were highly-circulated images of the vast expanse of the Robinson’s Place Dumaguete without a single soul in sight.

Thankfully, it’s no longer the case. Our province is officially Covid-19-free as of press time after all Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) who had direct contact with the Wuhan-based Chinese couple who were tested positive for Covid-19 have been cleared from the dreaded disease. Slowly, things are going back to the usual. Our prayers, however, remain with those living in countries hardest hit by this disease.

By Roi Lomotan

The 11 Persons Under Investigation (PUIs) for COVID-19 in Negros Oriental tested negative for the virus after the second round of confirmatory tests conducted by the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM).

Gov. Roel Degamo shared this information when he addressed some patients of the Negros Oriental Provincial Hospital (NOPH) at the sides of Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go’s visit at NOPH on Feb. 20, 2020.

“Ako nang gipahibalo ninyo ang second round of tests atong mga PUI nag-negative so ang probinsya sa Negros Oriental wala gyud diay virus so malipay ta ana (I would like to inform everyone that the results of the second round of tests for the PUIs are negative. This means there is no infection in the province of Negros Oriental. We are happy with this development),” Degamo said.

Provincial Assistant Health Officer Dr. Liland Estacion disclosed that the results of the second confirmatory tests for all PUIs came earlier that day.

With this, Degamo announced that the province is safe from the virus.

The Governor expressed his gratitude to the NOPH medical personnel led by Dr. Marc Angelo Llosa, chief of hospital of NOPH, for taking care of the PUIs who were placed inside isolation rooms in the said medical facility.

Degamo also thanked Dr. Estacion for spearheading all initiatives undertaken by the provincial government to ensure the safety of its residents.

The local chief executive in the province also plans to give the highest recognition to the six nurses and one doctor who treated all the 11 PUIs for showing utmost dedication in their service.

“They deserve to be recognized in the highest form and they deserve to have cash award,” Degamo said, noting that the budget will come from him personally.

Each medical staff will receive P20,000 cash.

He also lauded the public for adhering to the advisories issued by the provincial government to keep them safe from the deadly virus and for their cooperation especially the individuals who responded to the contact tracing.

Degamo, however, reiterated that the executive order he issued pertaining to COVID-19 is still in effect but with some refinement.

“The only refinement sa ato is katong Taiwan. Dili na apil ang Taiwan because President Duterte already lifted the ban on Taiwan. Pwede na ang mga Taiwanese makasulod dire without quarantine but katong gikan sa mainland China and Hong Kong will still undergo 14 days quarantine period (The only refinement pertains to Taiwan. This is because President Duterte has allowed the Taiwanese to enter the country without undergoing quarantine. However, those individuals coming from Mainland China and Hong Kong still has to take the 14-day quarantine period),” Degamo said in a media interview.

He has issued an executive order at the height of the COVID-19 issue in the province for travelers and foreigners coming from mainland China to undergo a 14-day quarantine upon entering Negros Oriental.