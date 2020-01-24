Creating Work Opportunities for our OFWs

WISH LIST

On my return to the Philippines during one of my trips out of the country, a three-man band met us, belting out Filipino folk songs as they welcomed passengers to the country. Above them hung a large tarpaulin that announced, in bold letters, “Mabuhay ang Overseas Foreign Workers (OFWs) – ang bagong bayani.” Suddenly, I felt sorry for the OFWs.

According to Aurora Almendras in her feature published by the National Geographic, “10 Million Filipinos suffer hardship abroad as overseas workers such as nannies in HongKong, sailors in the arctic, construction workers in Japan, oil field workers in Libya, entertainers in China, hotel staff and domestic workers in the Middle East. They become OFWs due to lack of work opportunities at home, low wages and unemployment.”

They are willing to endure abusive employers, long hours, extreme loneliness, so they can remit money to their families back home. On average, they send $31 Billion a year for their families or 10% of the country’s GDP.

Yet what about the social cost of being OFWs? There have been stories of Filipina domestic workers who have come home in coffins, some jumping out the window to escape from hostile and abusive employers. Further, there are also couples, who, unable to adjust to the loneliness, seek out secret lovers abroad and end up separating from their spouses. There are also children who are lonely – some have been abused or neglected by their guardians while both parents are working abroad.

Recently, with the rising tension in the Middle East, many Filipino OFWs have lost their jobs and have come home. What will they do when they could not be employed here? How will their families survive?

The problem is lack of job opportunities at home. People will not leave their families to become OFWs if they had decent jobs that can support their families. These jobs will have to come from the manufacturing and agricultural sectors. There is a need for the government to strengthen these two sectors to generate more jobs and also focus on providing specialized knowledge and skills for the people rather than general skills that match the requirements of industries.

This is where a strong, solid and dynamic alliance among relevant government agencies, academe and companies may come in. If all three would truly work together, we can have much more and better job opportunities for our graduates. Our universities can prepare relevant curricula with quality instruction and resources to prepare students for suitable courses or programs that match the needs of the country. Further, keeping our workers employed in our own country will collectively work towards economic progress for the Philippines.

It is never too late to re-group and prepare for the future. We just need to envision our long-term economic goals and work strategically to meet both economic and social needs of the citizenry.