Crime rate up by 15% as cops intensify operations

There is a noticeable increase in the crime volume in 2019 compared to 2018 not because there are more criminal incidents but it was due to the more pro-active approach of the City Police in engaging would be criminals.

City Acting Chief-of-Police Lt. Col. Wilfredo Alarcon Jr. reports that the crimes committed in 2019 totaled 2, 307 compared to just 1, 759 in 2018. Hence, there are 548 more crimes in 2019 than in 2018 representing 31.15% increase.

However, among the reasons for the increase in crime volume was attributed to the more aggressive approach taken by the police through various means to prevent the commission of crimes.

Specifically, there were 22 murders in 2019 compared to 23 in 2018; 4 homicides in 2019, 0 in 2018; 128 physical injuries in 2019, 94 in 2018; 23 robbery incidents in 2019, 40 in 2018; 15 rape cases in 2019 compared to 13 in 2018.

In 2019, some P 12. 3 million worth of illegal drugs were confiscated from 137 suspects in the 106 operations conducted by the local police. About 1, 812. 21 grams of shabu and 335.26 grams of marijuana were seized last year. One hundred thirty nine cases are now under litigation in the courts.

Twelve persons were arrested along with 12 loose firearms while another 55 guns were voluntarily surrendered by their owners. Meanwhile, 165 wanted persons were apprehended in 165 operations conducted in 2019.