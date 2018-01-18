Crimes reduced from 4,125 to 1,591 cases

DUMAGUETE CITY – Mayor Felipe Antonio B. Remollo is pleased that the incidents of crimes reduced significantly for the third consecutive year through the joint efforts of the LGU, Philippine National police and the public.

He expects that with the diligence and devotion of newly confirmed Chief-of-Police Supt. Jonathan Pineda, the vigilance of the community and the installation of the high definition CCTV cameras by the 3rd quarter of this year, more crimes will be prevented or solved.

In its annual report for 2017, the PNP bares that Crime volume reduced from 4, 176 in 2015 and 4, 125 in 2016 to just 2, 534 incidents in 2017; a decrease of 1, 591 incidents.

The Crime Solution Efficiency has also improved from 63.57% in 2015, 72.78% in 2016 to 79.1% in 2017.

Pineda said that some 105 anti-illegal drugs operations were also conducted in 2017 resulting in the arrest of 114 puhers, 21 users and seizure of 1, 400.42 grams of shabu amounting to P 13.9 million; 102 cases were filed against drug suspects in 2017; 921 persons (67 pushers; 854 users) surrendered under Oplan Tokhang, are now subject to regular monitoring by the PNP.

The PNP also arrested persons with warrants, 7 yielded loose firearms; 34 arrested for illegal gambling.

Finally, 1, 046 motorcycles were apprehended in checkpoints pursuant to Oplan Bakal and Oplan Sita for various violations of the rules imposed by the Traffic Management Office and Land Transportation Office.