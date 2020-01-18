Crimes up in 2019; bad times in NegOr.

Crime incidents in the province of Negros Oriental in the year 2019 increased by 42% compared to 2018 mainly because of the resurgence of the drug problem and coupled with the new manner of reporting crime incidents as directed by higher authorities.

Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office Director Col. Julian Entoma said that total crime incidents in 2019 was 8, 449 which is higher than 2018 at 5, 952 or an increase of about 2, 497 cases.

However, Entoma reportedly clarified that the increase was caused by the new recording system adopted by the PNP on drug cases and of course 2019 was a crime prone year.

Previously, a non-index crime like in a drugs case is recorded as one offense, as of last year it was counted as three separate offenses under Article II of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

So a single suspect may be recorded three times for committing three offenses in RA 9165 specifically under Section 5 of the sale and trading of dangerous drugs; Section 11 for possession of illegal drugs and Section 12 possession of equipment and other drugs paraphernalia.

Non-index crimes are illegal, usually covered by special law to include illegal gambling, illegal logging, reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and those penalized by local ordinances.

The annual report also states 8 focus crimes such as robbery, homicide, murder or extra judicial killings, , physical injuries, theft, rape and carnapping have risen from 1, 304 incidents in 2018 to 1, 487 in 2019 or an increase of 183 incidents.