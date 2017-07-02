Criminal raps filed vs. bgy.capt, tanod

A newly-installed village chief in barangay Tadlom, Mabinay, and two of his barangay tanods are facing possible administrative and criminal charges due to alleged human rights violations committed against two of their constituents.

Alpie Terano, 27, single, and Joey Callao, 18, single, both residents of Sitio Banlas, Barangay Tadlom, issued sworn affidavits before the Commission on Human Rights (CHR)today, accusing barangay Captain Lowell Signap and tanods Merlito Gallanero and Modesto Fuentes of mauling them.

The complainants narrated before CHR special field investigator Jess Canete that on June 20 at about 8:00pm, they were tasked to chop firewood by a neighbor. They then proceeded to the house of Terano’s aunt, Bernadette Rufino, to rest. Callao went to the store to buy food while Terano was sewing his torn pair of slippers when the Signap and the two tanods arrived allegedly carrying hand guns and went inside the fence without asking for permission from the owner. The trio pointed their guns to Terano and ordered him to step away from his cane cutter and axe which he used in chopping the firewood of Grafil.

For fear something bad will happen to him, he immediately moved away and was immediately held by tanods Fuentes and Gallanero who proceeded to armlock him from behind. At this point, the barangay captain started interrogating Terano and accused him and his companion of cutting a banana tree and leaving it across the road, which he vehemently denied.

The complainant quoted tanod Gallanero as saying “Bugoy-bugoy ni sauna. Ato ning bokbokon.” Signap took the victim’s cane cutter and slashed his back then banged his head several times on a nearby table. He was then subjected to heavy blows on different parts of his body including his head.

