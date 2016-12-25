Crying need of the homeless

BEING DESIGNATED AS “HOUSING CZAR” gives our fellow Boholano Leoncio “Jun” Evasco both the opportunity and the burden to address the crying need of the millions of homeless Filipinos.

There are immediate and long term challenges.

For instance, there are the thousands of disaster victims of Yolanda and the 7.2 killer quake who to this day, three years after, still have not been given the housing aid promised by government . After billions in the national budget and more from donors being spent.

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Judy Taguiwalo lamented that although the government had already provided one million housing units for the Yolanda victims, some 200,000 victims, mostly from Leyte (100,000) and Samar (80,000) remain homeless. Akin to Haiti victims, some have become.

An old, odd ruling seems to be the culprit. Disqualified from government housing aid (Emergency Shelter Assistance) are those families earning more than P15,000 and those living within danger zones.

There was a time “emergency” meant “prompt assistance.” What happened?

The income of P15,000 for a family of five is an income below the poverty line threshold and it is the government’s duty to relocate those in danger zones to the acres of unused, unproductive government land. This neglect is like being “Yolandad” twice over. Taguiwalo also cites certain discrimination in the aid distribution due to political colors,as well, which is really the pits.

In Bohol, the earthquake in 2013 recorded 8,083 totally damaged houses and 34,688 partially damaged ones. Today, after the P2.3 Billion BEA (Bohol Earthquake Assistance) shall have been fully expended, a vast number of the victims do not have homes yet.

The BEA was mainly spent for cold, distant infrastructure projects – what about the throbbing misery of the thousands of human beings left without shelter?

It is true, indeed, that in the aftermath of climate change, it is the poor who will suffer the most from the environmentally reckless acts of the rich – because the poor is in the least position to help themselves financially after a disaster. Where is our heart as a people?

Then Evasco has to grapple with the issue of 5.7 million low-cost housing backlog in the country. It is said that the country has to build daily 2,600 houses to close this housing gap. We are not anywhere near that and the population is growing.

The government needs to give more tax breaks to those housing developers involved in low-cost housing to enthuse them to zero in more on their target market.

Pag-ibig Fund (or the HDMF for Home Development Mutual Fund) is in a position to help accelerate this funding mechanism for low-cost housing. After all it made P 20-B net income in 2015 and is about to declare P 14-B in dividends to shareholders.

To our mind, Pag-ibig is not meant to be a cash cow for government to use to fund its national budget, It is primarily created to help alleviate the plight of the 5.7 million homeless families in our midst.

It can consider, for instance, increasing the threshold limit at the present P17,500 per month income families as eligible for funding and the borrowing cap of P750,000 to recognize the rising cost of construction due to inflation.

Moreover, it can lower its 4-5% interest rate (perhaps equal to the savings rate given by banks to depositors) , increase the 10 year repayment schedule to 15 years and lessen the stringent requirements for home application. Given Pag-ibig’s financial performance, it can easily access cheaper, longer term credits in the financial market,. Why is it not doing it – nasaan and pag-ibig ninyo sa mahihirap?

Pagibig’s societal role is to provide as many low-cost houses to as manynot to be the best financially performing GOCC ( Government Owned or Controlled Corproation). Can we do that?

Finally, there is the issue of 1.5 million illegal settlers (we call them) all over the country. They are not just an eye sore that we cover with billboards when foreign celebrities pass by the country.

They are human beings living in inhuman conditions, a veritable den of poverty, lawlessness and despair. Government has thousands of hectares of land where they can be relocated. And if government can provide livelihood assistance to homecoming OFWs (who are better off financially)- why cannot it provide the same to the poorest of the poor- the slum dwellers?

The problem is another agency called the National Housing Authority (NHA) which can do land banking (acquire lots) and can identify free government lots – has planned only for squatters in Metro Manila and the periphery.

Statistics show that 90 percent of the relocated illegal settlers are found in Metro Manila and the surrounding provinces of Cavite, Bulacan , Rizal and Laguna? Imperial Manila, again?

There are three other agencies under the hands of Evasco that he can use to further expand the housing targets for the country.

There is the National Home Mortgage and Finance Corporation which can lend directly to financial institutions, cooperatives and developers for low cost housing and can securitize (buy the housing installment receivables from the same) to increase their capacity to relend.

There is the Home Guaranty Corporation which can issue partial guarantees to those financial institutions that will engage in low-cost housing.

There is the Housing and Land Use Regulatory Board which has the power to allocate land and approve land planning so that they will dovetail to the greatest benefit of the disadvantaged sector.

Given Evasco’s earlier Christian priestly leanings and a leftist’s bias for the poor and dispossessed, we are confident he will be able to use these arsenals of power and finance to assist those who need help the most.

