CVIRAA slated anew March 15-21 in Dgte

Deped Region 7 Director Salustiano Jimenez reports to Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo that about 20, 000 athletes and hundreds of parents and friends will come to Dumaguete City for the Central Visayas Regional Athletics Meet to be participated by 19 schools divisions across the region on March 15-21, 2020.

It can be recalled that the CVIRAA was originally slated in the last week of February but was cancelled to allay fears of the spread of COVID 19.

However, both City Schools Division Supt. Cyrus Elejorde and Dr. Talla are of the opinion that athletes who will manifest flu like symptoms prior to the games should elect not to come at all to be on the safe side.

Public school teachers will undergo lectures on how to manage the information dissemination of COVID 19 to correct misconceptions and equip them on how to handle suspected cases of infection.

Health authorities are screening all incoming passengers and tourists in bus terminals, sea ports and airport to detect and isolate those who manifest flu like signs and symptoms.

Dumaguete City Schools Division Supt. Cyrus Elejorde will partner with Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo to ensure that the hosting of the Central Visayas Regional Athletic on March 15 will be safe for all the athletes amid the concern on possible infection of COVID 19.

Both the City of Dumaguete and province of Negros Oriental may still be free from COVID 19 infection, yet authorities are calling for vigilance considering that hundreds, if not thousands of passengers arrive or depart in the ports, terminals and seaport every day.

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo, Chairperson of the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID 19, has instructed City Health Officer Dr. Maria Sarah B. Talla to continue the monitoring of all arriving and departing passengers through the Barangay Emergency Response Teams (BERTS).