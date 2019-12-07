Dads learn China security solutions

Dumaguete City officials led by Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo visited Hangzhou to learn and be exposed to the latest and full range of intelligent security solutions available in China including Traffic Light System, comprehensive command center monitoring and CCTV system with facial recognition and thermal capability.

This is in line with the objective of the Remollo administration to upgrade the CCTV system of the city that will now be capable to identify all the citizens, frequent guests, tourists and police characters with vital information registered in a virtual library or data base accessible to law enforcement agencies around the world for easier coordination and boosting the anti-crime campaign to create a safer and smart city.

Mayor Remollo’s delegation included Councilors Joe Kenneth Arbas, Michael Bandal, Edgar Lentorio, Dione Amores, Assistant City Administrator Dr. Dinno T. Depositario and City Legal Officer Manuel Arbon. The group left the Philippines November 28 and returned on December 2.

The administration of Mayor Remollo is now moving forward not only with the upgrade of the CCTV system but also the installation of Traffic Lights System and free Wifi connection throughout the city.

The Dumaguete officials met with the Hangzhou Chinese government officials led by Deputy Mayor Du Shigen to discuss the possible signing of a sister city agreement that will enhance bilateral relations and exchanges of best practices in the field of governance, culture and the arts, education, sports, tourism, environmental protection and technology. Hangzhou already has a sisterhood ties with Baguio City but expressed strong interest in forging a comprehensive with Dumaguete City.

Assistant City Administrator Dr. Dinno T. Depositario has been designated by Mayor Remollo as the official representative of Dumaguete City in the crafting of the sisterhood agreement with his counterpart from Hangzhou.

Meanwhile, the visit to the headquarters of HikVision Technology, one of the top professional manufacturers of video surveillance in the world, was designed to showcase the latest inventions and innovations of their security solution products that featured the CCTV cameras now already installed throughout Dumaguete City, which are also the same units utilized in Hangzhou, China, a mega city of 10 million known as the hub of giant Chinese and international companies.

It is worthy to note that while Hangzhou and the Chinese nation in general has accelerated its modernization efforts as evidenced by the rise of mega cities that will rival major Western Capitals in the world, yet the Chinese people still spared and preserved their heritage and traditional values such as respect of the elderly, the importance of the family as the basic unit of society and protection of the environment. This despite the nation’s steady march to industrialization.

These are lessons that support the master plan of Mayor Remollo for Dumaguete City that will create new growth centers for trade and commerce, modernization of both the transport sector and security apparatus, preservation of the environment through balanced infrastructure development, promotion of heritage and culture as well as strengthening the sports tourism program of the city as an engine of economic growth.

The trip was sanctioned by the Chinese government and while the travel was authorized, no government funds were used or spent during the entirety of the trip.