Dakak to open Dumaguete Hub

On its interest to expand its organization and to cater their customers and clients, Dakak Resort and Properties in Dapitan City, Province of Zamboanga Del Norte will open its New Satellite Office in Dumaguete City, Province of Negros Oriental tomorrow Monday, January 13, 2020 according to its Area Sales Manager, Mr. Kris Jalosjos Endique.

Former Congressman and Chairman Emeritus Romeo Garcia Jalosjos is expected to attend the occasion along with its General Manager, Ms. Svetlana Jalosjos – De Leon, Sales Director, Ms. Rhio Redulosa and some members of the management team of Dakak Resort and Properties.

Negros Oriental Governor Roel Ragay Degamo, Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Antonio B. Remollo, Philippine Chamber of Commerce & Industry Region VII Governor, Mr. Edward Du, Negros Oriental Chamber of Commerce and Industry President, Mr. Francel Martinez, Business & Government Leaders, Academe & Media Partners were also invited to the aforementioned event.

The Dumaguete Satellite Office is one of the seven satellite offices that will fully operate this year, and it will provide comfort and access to all the tourists travelling from various areas across the country.

Aside from Dakak Resort, Gloria De Dapitan Fantasyland there are new facilities and amenities that were added like the Villa Angelina Luxury Suites and among others.

The New Satellite Office in Dumaguete is located beside Noelle’s Bridal Boutique in front of Casa Rubin Hotel in Barangay Calindagan.