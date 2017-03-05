“Dakop-mufflers” continue here

Nearly 160 motorcycles with defective and noisy mufflers have been apprehended and impounded by the Provincial Highway Patrol Team with the owners slapped with nearly P 80, 000 fines in just 8 days of operations. But more to come.

Echoing the directive of Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Antonio “Ipe” Remollo, PHPT Team Leader Sr. Insp. Robelito Mariano reiterated the unit’s continued crackdown of motorcycles with modified mufflers that has long been a bane for citizens to enjoy a serene community especially at night.

Mayor Remollo has been pushing for tougher and sustained crackdown on noisy motorcycles in his quest to make the city livable and healthy.

The confiscated defective mufflers will be disposed or destroyed upon orders of Mayor Remollo. At the moment, the owners of the impounded motorcycles must not only pay fines but shall bring a new muffler to replace the confiscated part before they could fully reacquire their units.

Mayor Remollo has assigned additional personnel, deployed city government vehicles and provided fuel to assist Mariano’s team in conducting inspection and apprehension in major roads.

A proposal will also be introduced in the City Council by Councilor Karissa Tolentino that will also penalized stores that will be proven guilty of selling modified mufflers to minimize supply. Mayor Remollo is even willing to shut down any stores that will be caught selling the prohibited accessories and spare parts.