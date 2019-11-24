Dangerous weekend a walk to remember

I was in HongKong person ally, Lina invited me for dinner that Friday, October 4, 2019. As instructed, I waited at HK Jordan MTR Exit E at 7:30 as a good restaurant is below a mall’s basement just right next to said Exit E. Before Linao arrived, I noticed some MTR uniformed personnel began to put up an orange colored “Do not cross” line towards Exit D. Passengers just exiting from the subway trains who wanted to exit through Exit D were told to find other exits as said exit is now closed.

When Lina arrived a few minutes later, we immediately walked down towards the mall basement restaurant, only to see it closing. We headed toward the road above the subway only to see other stores also closing, unusually earlier. We then noticed many shops were beginning to close. We headed for Café de Corale above a McDonald but said café was also closed.

So we settled for a McDonald grilled chicken salad and some fries. By now, I sensed my host was a bit concerned. Both of us suspected something was brewing nearby Jordan District that night.

We hurried out of McDonald’s and Lina went home to her flat nearby while I too hurriedly walked towards my guest hostel by the second floor of Jordan Road and Nathan Road, the main road on Kowloon side of HK.

Upon reaching my corner, I noticed several youths in black began to put up barricades on one lane of Nathan on Jordan Rd crossing towards Yan Ma Tei, a nearby district.

Soon, police cars’ sirens began to crisscross the area. Youths began to clear a few minutes later, three firetrucks arrived and dismantled the barricades on Nathan Rd. The youths moved forward to Yau Ma Tei, where thousands of other youths converged along Nathan from Yau Ma Tei, Mongkok, Prince Edward districts.

Over on HK Island, a much worst scene was happening as the government centers are there in Wan Chai, Admiralty, Chai Mai, and Kennedy Town.

Back to Kowloon side, tens of thousands in black with placards and umbrellas were starting their protest rallies that became violent, resulting in a lot of damage to property, including private establishments not sympathetic to their cause that Friday night.

Starbucks Yau Ma Tei was heavily damaged as front glass windows/walls were broken. Then, Yoshinoya Fast Food was also ransacked with broken front glass walls. Towards Mongkok and Prince Edward, more than a handful of China Baking ATMs were destroyed.

By Saturday morning of October 5, Nathan Rd., Yau Ma Tei, and Mongkok were a mess with lots of broken pieces of glass in front and destroyed establishments.

I walked a lot that Saturday along Nathan in Mongkok and Sham Shui Po districts.

At one point, I crossed an underpass in Sham Shui Po and what I saw was terrible. A lot of vandalizing was observed: posters and graffities, including phrases like “Stand with us in HK,” “Free HK,” “Fight for freedom,” “Chinazi,” etc. At a subway entrance, it read: “Fuck the MTR!”

I saw fear and panic in people’s faces that day… and it was only the first day of a mass transport shutdown…that would continue the third day, Monday, October 7, a Chinese holiday.

A few question remains: What now? Will Carrie Lam step down? Will China give in to rallyists’ demands? Where is HK headed? (By BILLY LINAO)