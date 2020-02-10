Daytime shooting in Sibulan claims life of retired cop

A shooting incident in broad daylight occurred in Ajong, Sibulan on February 1, 2020.

Victim Rodrigo Soldivillo, a retired police officer, was just sitting on a bench in front of his sari-sari store when five unidentified gunmen aboard three motorcycles alighted said vehicles, casually walked up to the victim, and shot him dead.

Soldivillo was still rushed to the Silliman University Medical Center but had already succumbed to the gunshot wounds before even reaching the hospital.

The Police reports says that Soldivillo was the specific target of this brazen shooting which occurred at 9:50am. To note, Soldivillo was with two companions during the shooting. Both witnesses were left unharmed despite their close proximity to the victim during the incident.

Recovered from the crime scene were eight empty shells and three deformed slugs of a caliber .45. These are currently in the custody of PNP Crime Laboratory (SOCO) who processed the crime scene.