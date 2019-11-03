DCCCO Wins Top National Awards

ZD TRIVIA

“All honor and glory to God forever and ever!”

(1 Tim 1:17)

Warmest congratulations to DCCCO Multi-purpose Cooperative for winning the highly sought-after 2019 Most Outstanding Primary Cooperative in the Philippines Award for Large Billionaire Cooperative Category!

The award was presented by the Cooperative Development Authority through its Chairperson, Hon. Orlando R. Ravanera and the Board of Administrators during the 2019 CDA Gawad Parangal Awarding Ceremony held on October 25 at Novotel Manila, Araneta Center in recognition of DCCCO’s exemplary performance in bringing responsive services to their members and the community, and as a model of cooperative best practices and good governance.

Out of four National Finalists, only two won the prestigious Most Outstanding Primary Cooperative for Large Billionaire Category – second place and first place winners. Second was Barbaza Multipurpose Cooperative of Barbaza, Antique; and first was DCCCO Multipurpose Cooperative.

DCCCO also received the Gawad Parangal Special Citation Award as Best in Gender and Development Mainstreaming. This award is given to cooperatives that recognize the importance of equity and equality in both men and women and fairness in all its transactions to members as well as the community.

“But in all these things we overwhelmingly conquer through Him who loved us.” –Romans 8:37 (By William E. Ablong)