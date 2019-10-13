Death of a loved one

YOUR WELLNESS

Losing someone is a terrible experience. My mother passed away when I was 12, and my sister was only five. My father raised the three children by himself.

There is no simple way to make the pain of the loss of someone dear to you to simply go away, but allowing your feelings to grow without dealing with your grief can lead to emotional issues and maybe even physical problems caused by the stress.

It’s important to give yourself the time to cope, grieve, and heal.

Participate in Rituals

People say that funerals are for the living —— and that’s true. Funerals, memorial services, luncheons, and other ritualistic gatherings are put together so that those who knew your departed loved one can come together and comfort each other.

If groups make you uncomfortable, or you simply can’t attend for whatever reason, consider creating your own ritual. Light a candle or do something special that you know the decreased would love, dedicated in their name. (To be continued)