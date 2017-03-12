Death Penalty is back

The pro-deaths have it. What Duterte wants, Duterte gets. True enough, in its third and final reading, 217 pro-death penalty congressmen gave the death penalty bill their stamp of approval in the nominal voting.

The three Congressional representatives from Negros Oriental (Limkaichong, Sagarbarria, and Teves) did not explain their nominal votes after their names were called on the floor. They issued their respective votes days after the voting. Sagarbarria and Teves gave a YES vote while Limkaichong gave a NO vote. Siquijor’s Rav Rocamora was one of the four who stood on the floor of Congress to explain his NO vote. We replayed his piece over DYEM BAI RADIO.

The people are eager to know the reasons behind their YES and NO votes because their constituents put them in Congress to represent the people’s collective sentiments, not just their own.

Important to note is that the Diocesan Council of the Laity of the Catholic Church here registered 10 000 signatures OPPOSING the death penalty. Is there a matching document with more than 10 000 signatories manifesting support for death penalty? If not, then whose stand did the congressmen who voted YES represent?

In the end, there were 54 representatives who opposed; one abstained; and 21 were absent. Our reaction, as a whole, is that the instant bill has no impact because only one crime is covered: drug-related crimes.

What we are concerned is AFTER the passage of the bill is made final, what will prevent Congress from instituting more crimes punishable with death in the future? The people can’t vote about it except the super Duterte majority in Congress.

They have the numbers now so there is no stopping the passage of laws that we, the people, might object to. This is the price of electing a good president. We now reap what we have sown.