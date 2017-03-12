Death penalty, a rejoinder

With a Duterte super majority in Congress, it certainly does not surprise this writer that the death penalty would cruise through the Lower House. This, however, should not deter us from having a national conversation regarding its re-imposition. It is through discussion that we get to refine our stand regarding the issue.

If you have been following this space (thanks by the way), you would know that I strongly oppose death penalty for many reasons. What I would like to do now is to try and counter some of the things that I have been hearing and reading that support its re-imposition.

IT PREVENTS CRIME. My answer to this has always been: Where is the proof that supports such a blanket statement? No conclusive research has proven that death penalty deters crime. In fact, UN-sanctioned surveys “failed to provide scientific proof that executions have a greater deterrent effect than life imprisonment.” (UNGA Resolution 65/ 206)

IT IS JUST. Note that the death penalty bill that our lawmakers are trying to pass is particularly focused on drug-related crimes. Remember how and why Tokhang failed dismally? How can we expect the same flawed system to deliver justice?

IF A LOVED ONE GETS HURT, WOULD YOU NOT WISH THE SAME ON THEM? I came across an insightful Huffington Post article written by Daniel Raphael that gives such an apt reply to this argument. In it, Raphael writes, “The most common argument that I often hear is that if someone I loved was murdered, would I not wish the same on them? Of course, I would. My own opinion, however, shouldn’t dominate the judicial and political process, for revenge, even for the most inhumane acts, can never be justified. If someone murdered someone I truly cared about, I would want the worst upon them, there is no doubt about that. This is why an independent judicial system is key, for my emotions should not take the life of another. On the other side of this, a justice system that kills its citizens endorses killing as a viable means and serves no example to those who inflict the most heinous actions against another.”

IT PUNISHES THE GUILTY. Fallible as human beings are, witnesses, judges, and prosecutors are prone to mistakes as well. Add that to a system that is susceptible to bribery and corruption and what do you get? A high chance for innocent people particularly the marginalized, the minorities, and members of racial, ethnic, political, and religious groups that could be wrongfully convicted. Amnesty International succinctly puts it in its statement on the issue which says, “Death penalty legitimizes an irreversible act of violence by the state and will inevitably claim innocent victims. As long as human justice remains fallible, the risk of executing the innocent can never be eliminated.”

IT ENJOYS THE SUPPORT OF PUBLIC OPINION. Just because it is supported by many does not make death penalty right. Any way you look at it, it is wrong to punish crime with another crime. The US Catholic Conference, I believe, was right in saying, “We cannot teach that killing is wrong by killing.”

Allow me to end with some of the questions Daniel Raphael posed in his article: “Yet when I take the time to reflect, what does death penalty serve for society that life in prison does not? And really, what does it say about a society which practices these killings?”

Let’s keep the conversation going.