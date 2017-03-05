EDITORIAL: Death Penalty vs EJK

The impact of the sure-passage of the death penalty bill into law will be overshadowed by the continued extra judicial killings by the police on suspected illegal drug dealers.

This unless the Duterte police force who will shortly resume “Operation Tokhang” or the drug war will stop using “resistance” as the reason for killing drug suspects. In fact full anti drug operations have not only resumed in Dumaguete Looc and Calindagan drug havens, several arrests have also been effected.

Thanks to strong opposition nationwide led by the Church and well-meaning civic citizens, the death penalty bill, once passed into law, will cover only one crime — heinous drug-related transgression. Those crimes of rape with murder, treason, and plunder have been removed from the death penalty list.

Quite significantly, did you know that it takes at least six to eight years to convict a person with finality to the gallows? Lethal injection, firing squad, or by hanging — pick your poison.

In the opposite fence, it only takes less than 30 seconds to kill a drug suspect who “resists” arrest with or without witnesses except the rogue-police-killers or the vigilantes who want their tracks covered.

We foresee that under the death penalty law, there will still be more EJK victims than death convicts. Not all death convicts will die because at the last moment, there is still that possible presidential pardon or clemency. In EJK, as it is happening now, rogue police officers take no prisoners. (Yet we hear of a forthcoming elite force of Oplan Tokhang enforcers.)

For many people, what is to be feared more are the EJKs over death row convictions and deaths because as sure as the sun rises in the east, those rogue policemen and drug-vigilantes will take more victims than convicts in the Courts of law.

Unless, of course, Duterte is determined to stop this branded methodical EJK killing machinery which has made RRD infamous among many of the world’s legal and humanitarian sectors.