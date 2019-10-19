Degamo rams 5 tricycles; cab driver critical

A pedicab driver is now in critical condition while five others were wounded after a car rammed into five pedicabs along the national highway near Citymall in Barangay Daro, Dumaguete City Wednesday report.

The pedicab driver (encircled right) in critical condition, Zosimo Villegas, is still under treatment at the Silliman University Medical Center as of this report.

Initial police investigation showed that car driver Calixto Degamo was exiting CityMall into the national highway when he accidentally stepped on the accelerator and crashed into a passing southbound pedicab.

The driver then lost control and rammed into four other pedicabs passing the same highway.

The victims were then rushed to three different hospitals in the city. Police investigation is still ongoing. (By: Raffy Cabristante, Roy Ortega and Flordeliza Villafuerte)