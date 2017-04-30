Demolition starts in diversion snags

After more than two years of hiatus, the efforts to widen the Junob-Cantil-e-Bajumpandan road, which is integral to the completion of the diversion rooad, reached a major breakthrough with the demolition of the fence and trees obstructing the completion of civil works. Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Antonio “Ipe” Remollo personally supervised the demolition of the fence owned by the Mangacop family, Monday, with the use of the government bulldozer and another heavy equipment owned by a private construction company.

Next to be toppled is the fence enclosing the lot owned by Oscar nad Roasario Yutangco-Torres family, which previously refused to allow the road to be built across its property even vowing to contest the expropriation proceedings, but eventually relented to donate portion of the land to the government after negotiations with Mayor Remollo. It is expected that the widening and concreting of the road would boost safety of the motorists and reduce traffic congestion. Mayor Remollo vows to work so that the diversion will be completed next year.