Dengue: No passing the buck!

School Principals and Barangay Captains reiterated their commitment to closely monitor dengue cases in their jurisdiction and to consistently conduct clean up drives to search and destroy the breeding grounds of dengue-carrying mosquitoes, which so far affected 377 residents in Dumaguete City.

The City Health Office is now intensifying and increase their assistance to the schools and barangays to include the provision of medicine and other drugs to dengue victims, information dissemination and the declogging of canals.