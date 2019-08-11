Dengue rising! 12 die; 2,468 sick

The Department of Health has raised the alarm on the rise of dengue fever cases to near epidemic proportions with a record high of 2,468 sick and 12 deaths so far in Negros Oriental.

Given such numbers, questions have arisen as to why the province has not yet declared a state of calamity when nearby Ormoc had already issued a declaration with only 400 confirmed cases.

What is Negros Oriental and Dumaguete City (300 cases) waiting for? By declaring a state of calamity, the LGU can use the 5% calamity fund

from the general appropriations budget.

With the number of cases nearly doubling compared tot he same period last year, the Department of Health has declared a national dengue epidemic.

DOH reports a 98% increase in the number of dengue cases as of July 20 this year at 146,062 with 622 deaths compared to just 73,818 cases recorded in the same period across the country in 2018.

In Negros Oriental, provincial DOH officer Dr. Socrates Villamor said that a total of 2,468 cases with 12 deaths were reported from January 1 to August 3, 2019 which is 224% higher compared to the same period in 2018 with just 762 cases with 5 deaths.

This was confirmed by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Liland Estacion who is advocating for a more intense and consistent search and destroy operations in the 557 barangays for the province.

Dumaguete City currently has the most number of cases. However, this number might not reflect the actual number since some of the patients are really not from the city but were only confined in the hospitals here.

Top ten cities and towns with the most number of cases are: Dumaguete, 307; Mabinay, 243; Sibulan, 195; Siaton, 190; Bais, 176; Bayawan, 176; Pamplona, 173; Guihulngan, 162; Santa Catalina, 153; and Basay, 105.