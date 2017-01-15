DENR to Barrio Chiefs: Segregate trash

Officials from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources Negros Island Region underscored the vital role of the barangays in solid waste management to help the city government of Dumaguete to resolve the decades-old garbage disposal problem.

NIR Regional Director Sophie Manuel asserted before the assembled barangay Captains, Tuesday, to enforce the local ordinance that requires barangays to segregate their waste mainly into biodegradable and non-biodegradable, as pre-requisite for their collection by the Environment and Natural Resources Office (ENRO).

They are also encouraged to utilize vacant lots for composting trash deemed biodegradable. In fact, the Barangay Councils can impose penalties to constituents found to have violated the ordinance on waste segregation.

Manuel, who led the 7-man delegation from the regional EMBDENR, also served clear notice that the closure of the Candau-ay dumpsite must be implemented within the year, since the closure order was already issued in 2005 or 11 years ago.

Mayor Felipe Antonio B. Remollo has committed to respect the dumpsite’s closure order from DENR.

Remollo said that ENRO is currently processing the clearance of a site that can be developed into a sanitary landfill while studying the possibility of adopting the so-called Waste to Energy program to eliminate garbage, provided that such technology will pass all environmental laws and local ordinances.

He reiterates the city’s objective to procure 2 brand new compactors and 4 dump trucks within the quarter to replace the old units that have been in service for more than 5 to 10 years, which explains the frequent mechanical breakdowns and periodic failure of ENRO to collect the trash on schedule.

Manuel asked the barangay captains to convene their respective Sangguinians to echo the highlights of the meeting and conduct action- planning sessions on how to implement the no segregation, no collection policy as one of the best means to reduce the volume of garbage.