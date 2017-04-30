DENR eyes pollution at old CDCP mines

What could be a long-time neglect to sanitize the rivers in the southern Negros could now become a major environmental problem prompting the Dept of Enviornment and Natural Resources DENR to make a quick look at the rivers surrounding the closed CDCP mines in Malaunay, Basay.

Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Secretary Gina Lopez arrived in Dumaguete to conduct a surprise ocular inspection of the defunct Copper Development Corporation of the Philippines (CDCP) mining in Basay some 130 km south of the city.

This came as a response to numerous complaints received by the DENR that the water in Pagatban River has become too acidic as a result of heavy metals such as lead, copper and zinc still found in the bottom of the river. With metal concentrations 5 000 times higher than acceptable levels, the river is deemed hazardous to humans, animals, and plants.

According to a research conducted by the Silliman University, the general water quality of Pagatban River can be classified as Class C. This means that the water coming from the said river can be used for aquaculture use only. The presence of heavy metals in the river bed, however, is not compatible with any fishery activities in the area even after a halt in all mining activities since 1983.

After CDCP, Sec. Lopez proceeded to Sipalay to see for herself the reported erosion of a garbage dumpsite in the area that has affected a lot of farmlands. She also vowed to make an aerial survey of areas where open dumpsites are operated. She leads the charge in either confirming or refuting reports that many LGUs in the province don’t have any sanitary land fill. But closure of mining companies remain her top priority. By Thursday, Sec. Lopez said government policies on mining will be out in an announcement she will make through a press conference in Manila.