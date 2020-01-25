DENR Sec Cimatu oks Dgte reclamation project:

Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Sec. Roy Cimatu has signed the approval of the “Area Clearance” for Dumaguete’s reclamation project as of December 16, 2019, stating that:

“After a thorough review of the requirements submitted of the suitability of the area for reclamation based on its status, appropriate use, and potential impact on the environment, including mitigation and enhancement measures, the applicant City Government of Dumaguete is hereby granted this Area Clearance for :

“The proposed development project along Rizal Boulevard, Poblacion 4, Dumaguete, province of Negros Oriental, Island of Visayas, by the DENR.

“This Area Clearance covers the remaining area of the reclamation project by the City Government of Dumaguete Development Project along the Rizal Boulevard. “

Cimatu’s order also said: the City must follow requirements and guidelines of EO 74 of Feb 1, 2019; submit engineering geological and geohazard assessment report and secure an amended ECC covering the reclamation area and issues of untreated water wastes. This clearance is valid for five years from December 16, 2019.