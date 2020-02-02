Deputy Police Chief of San Jose killed

CRIME WATCH

The Deputy Chief-of-Police of San Jose town was gunned by motorcycle riding suspects who fled going south unchallenged. Negros Oriental Police Provincial Office Director Police Colonel Julian Entoma ordered a manhunt with expressed instruction to shoot any of the armed suspects if they refuse to surrender peacefully and retaliate.

The slain police official is active in the anti-drug operations and was good at it. In fact, he just came from a police operation when he was murdered.

Forty-seven-year-old Police Executive Master Sergeant Roldan Esmajer was driving his motorcycle along the national highway in Barangay Tapon Norte enroute to the police station when ambushed, Tuesday night. He sustained three gunshot wounds in different parts of his body and was declared dead by attending physicians less than an hour after the shooting.

Police officers are in mourning over the assassination of one of their own by suspected gun-for-hire considering that the slain lawman was dedicated to his job and did not have any derogatory record or a single administrative case filed against him. (By ROY Ortega and DENVER Abtik-reo)

Parojinog lady killed

BAYAWAN CITY, Negros Oriental – A 53-yearold woman was shot to death at CM Recto Street last January 30 at 7:15am

Victim was identified as Gina Ortega Parojinog, a resident of So. Beraño Brgy. Lantad, Silay City Negros Occidental.

Based on witness reports, the two suspects of the killing were riding a scooter motorcycle and fled the scene using the same vehicle.

According to PSMS Archer Birjes, the victim was just walking along the aforementioned street when the suspects open fired at close range causing the victim’s instantaneous death. The SOCO team is currently helping local PNP to process the crime scene.