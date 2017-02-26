Developing a growth mindset

Allow me to share awesome insights I was so blessed to come across with as I joined a student engagement seminar in Manila just last week. Facilitated by Dr. Tony Frontier, a prolific writer and an emerging expert in the field of education, I learned things that can be used not only in the school setting but in everyday life.

For this week’s article, let me focus our discussion on becoming an expert. I know what you’re thinking. There are experts…and there’s us. I used to have the same mindset but Dr. Frontier challenged all that. He gave examples of people who had about a normal capacity in doing things much like us but have worked hard to sharpen their skills and knowledge on a particular field and made that their expertise. Based on research, Dr. Frontier identified three “habits of mind” of those who have beaten the odds to become experts themselves. These three are a growth mindset; an internal locus of control; and a supportive learning environment.

Let us begin our discussion on the first socalled “habit of mind,” a growth mindset. I would like to define it by contrasting it with its polar opposite, a fixed mindset. A person with a fixed mindset tends to avoid and cast blame outward. If something happens, it is almost always someone else’s fault. At the mere sight of obstacles, giving up is the best way to go since one, it saves time; and two, it saves face. He/She also struggles with constructive criticism since it is either you are already confirming what he/ she already knows or he/ she thinks you instinctively have issues with him/her. To put it in a nutshell, a person with a fixed mindset believes that he/she is either good at something or not. Period.

It is quite dragging to be around people who have such a simplistic way of thinking. They abhor change. They stick to a way of doing things. Innovation is threatening. They are too sensitive. They are either overly confident at what they do (why change?) or they are overly doubtful of what they are capable of doing (why bother?). The result is predictable. A person with this type of mindset gets veritably stuck. That is him/her in his/her realm unaware of what he/she can still achieve. In-ani man ko maong in-ani ra pud akong kinabuhi. It truly is very defeatist.

The good news is that WE HAVE THE POWER THAT CAN CHANGE ALL THAT. I put that statement in big bold letters because I want to emphasize that we can be better versions of ourselves should we choose to. What we have to do is to change how we instinctively think over and over again until we develop a better “habit of mind.” In contrast, a person with a growth mindset accepts responsibility with full accountability and will see a task until the end. He/She persists despite obstacles. He/She welcomes challenges since he/she understands something worthwhile is worth the effort. He/She has what it takes to embrace feedback because he/she sees it as opportunities for growth. In essence, a person with a growth mind set believes that he/she becomes good at something through practice and that he/she can learn from his/her mistakes.

To the parents out there, apart from modelling a growth mindset, here are some things you can verbalize to support the growth of this healthy mind set among your children:

“I know you’re scared to do this task but this is important and challenging. Why don’t you give it a try? Whatever happens, I’m by your side.”

“With effort, you can do this!”

“I won’t give up on you.”

Unconditional acceptance and the assurance that it is okay to make mistakes, while seemingly simple, have so much positive psychological impact in the grand scheme of the things. At the end of the day, what separate those who have gone the distance and those who remain stuck are a daring spirit and the ability to dust themselves off and try again.