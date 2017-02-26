DFA set to refuse walk-in applicants

The Department of Foreign Affairs in Dumguete City has announced that starting Monday, Februay 20, it will no longer accept walk in applicants who want to renew or apply for new passports.

Dumaguete DFA officer Tita Rebollos said the central office has increased their slots to 200 daily but through appointments for the convenience of the applicants.

First time applicants should bring along with them their birth certificates; marriage certificate for female applicants; one valid identification card issued by the government; and two supporting documents such as an NBI clearance, police clearance, or a barangay clearance.

For delayed registration, Form 137 from the school is required. Other clearances include the SSS pink form while for birth certificates and marriage certificates that are not clear, a certification is required from the local civil registrar with one valid government issued ID.

Payment for passport applications is P1 200 for ten working days and P950 for 20 working days.

Rebollos disclosed that from October 2015 up to the present, the DFA local office has issued a total of 23 682 passports which translates to 3 124 in 2015 and 20 558 in 2016. She believes this will be doubled this year because the DFA office has an average of 150 applicants daily from applicants coming from Bohol, Siquijor, part of Zamboanga del Norte, Misamis Occidental, Tagbilaran and other neighboring areas.

Rebollos, meanwhile, clarified that the ten year validity period of passports is yet to be approved in the Senate even if the House of Representatives has approved the same.