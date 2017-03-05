Dgte 3rd Runner up in Palarong NIR

Proving it is not only a gracious host but also competitive in actual competitions, Dumaguete City captured 3rd place over-all in a field of 16 divisions just one gold and 1 silver behind 2nd placer Bago City.

Dumaguete dominated archery, harvested gold medals in swimming and finished on top for basketball men elementary and 2nd in secondary against powerhouse Bacolod City (over-all champion) and Negros Occidental (1st Place).

Mayor Felipe Antonio “Ipe” Remollo (2nd from right) leads the Dumaguete contingent during the opening ceremony with Asst. Schools Division Supt. Neri C. Ojastro, Supt. Evangel Luminarias, Councilor Michael Bandal and Vice- Mayor Franklin Esmena.

In photo: Dumaguete City Basketball Team Champion in the elementary division.