Dgte abattoir seeks meat accreditation

Dumaguete City’s slaughterhouse is undergoing major rehabilitation with a budget of P4.2 million.

The budget is intended to replace the old roof, flooring and walls of the slaughterhouse. Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo approved the major upgrade of the facility to meet the accreditation requirements of the National Meat Inspection Service (NMIS) and to better serve the public. Remollo has also directed the procurement of the necessary equipment to improve the availability of adequate water supply for the facility. (By Jennifer C. Tilos)

NORSU tops PSQ prov’l elimination

By Leandria Pagunsan

Three students from Negros Oriental State Uni-versity (NORSU) Dumaguete City campus topped the recent Philippine Statistics Quiz (PSQ) provincial elimination held at Silliman University Multi-Purpose Hall.

The board of judges declared Alexis Sumugat as champion followed by Arnold Bulfa as first runner up, and Khamile Salazar as second runner up. All the winners are freshmen college students from NORSU coached by Jefrey Narvasa. A total of eleven students from Foundation University, NORSU, Asian College, and Negros Maritime College Foundation, Inc. participated in the easy round competition, of which only three moved to the difficult round and eventually declared as winners.

NegOr PCCB meets for 2020 population census, housing

By Jennifer C. Tilos

The Provincial Census Coordinating Board (PCCB) recently met in preparation for the census of population and housing in May 2020.

The nationwide 2020 Census of Population and Housing (CPH) will be conducted from May 20, 2020 to June 17, 2020. Provincial Statistical Officer Ariel Fortuito of the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said the census taking is important because this is the comprehensive data gathering on demographics and socio-economic for planning and policy making.

Gov’t services available in insurgency-affected village

By Jennifer C. Tilos

Negros Oriental’s multi-agency task force gath-ered various government agencies for a “Dagyawan sa Barangay” in a far-flung insurgency-affected village in this town to bring basic government services and consult gaps and issues in the area.

The task force pushes Dagyawan as an initiative for communities to voice their concerns and propose solutions, while simultaneously bringing basic government services closer to the people. “We don’t have to kill each other because this will not solve and address the insurgency problem in our province,” said Gov. Roel Degamo during a Dagyawan at Brgy. Nagbinlod here, he addressed hundreds of local residents and government officials.