DILG serves suspension; Goñi back in 2 months

The Dept of Interior and Local Governments DILG regional and provincial officers Loida and Dennis Quinones has installed Bais City Vice Mayor Miguel Real as acting city mayor for two months (until March 14 only) because the Ombudsman has suspended Mayor Mercy Goñi for 60 days effective Jan 13 Friday for neglect of duty under RA 9485 or the anti red tape Act of 2007.

This was confirmed by both DILG provincial chief Quinones and acting OIC Mayor Miguel Real himself in a CHRONICLE interview.

The Ombudsman found Goñi liable for not acting within 10 days the application for a mayor’s permit by one Ian Cody Katipunan who applied for a mayor’s permit for a radio station in Bais.

Mayor Goñi in her motion for reconsideration denied this and said in fact she acted on the application, but the Ombudman gave no affirmation.

After March 14 even if the Ombudsman fails to act on the M.R. of Goñi, she will resume to hold office and be back as mayor unless the Ombudsman later will decide otherwise. Then she will have to appeal the case to the Court of Appeals. Ombusman Conchita Carpio Morales signed the decision with Investigator Agnes Montuno.

Ombusdman said in her decision that Goñi received the application on Jan 6 2016 , and as a complex transaction,, the mayor was required under RA 9485 to act on the application within ten days and if not able, should have notified the complainant in writing why mayor could not act on the application, a violation of Sec 11 or RA 9485.

Goñi denied all these, and thus the still unacted motion for reconsideration MR by the Ombudsman.

Miguel Real is acting mayor for 60 days and Kagawad April Ferraren Acas is acting vice mayor of Bais city until March 13. –according to DILG’s Dennis Quinones.