Diocesan land marks: tourism destinations

The Diocese of Dumaguete has turned over interactive QR codes as tourism markers to par-ishes in Negros Oriental.

A QR Code is a two-dimensional barcode that is readable by smartphones.

It allows phone owners to read 4,000 character information in two dimensional barcodes.

QR Codes, when scanned by an android or smartphone with an appropirate softaware, leads users to a browser that hosts the data contained in the code for easy access to information.

The markers contain information on church heritage sites as part of the digital tourism campaign of Smart Communications and InnoPub to promote historical and cultural sites thru the use of mobile technology.

Churches that received QR code markers include St. Augustine of Hippo Parish Church in Bacong; San Nicolas de Tolentino Parish Church in Bais City; St. Anthony de Padua Parish Church in Sibulan; St. James The Greater Parish Church in Tanjay City; St Andrew The Apostle Parish Church in Amlan; St. Francis of Assisi Parish Church in Manjuyod; Holy Child Parish Church in Jimalalud; San Isidro Labrador Parish Church in Zamboanguita; San Nicolas de Tolentino Parish Church in Dauin; St. Thomas of Villanueva Parish Church in Bayawan City; St. Nicolas of Bari Parish Church in Siaton; and St. Catherine of Alexandria Cathedral in Dumaguete City. (By Jennifer Tilos)