Bribery occurs when a public officer utilizes the power or influence of his office for the benefit of an individual in exchange for a consideration.

There are 2 forms of Bribery: (1) Simple Bribery, which is either: (a). Direct or Indirect; and (2) Qualified Bribery.

For this week, this article will only cover Direct Bribery.

The elements of Direct Bribery are as follows: (1) the accused is a public officer; (1) he received directly or through another, some gift or present, offer or promise; (3) such gift, present offer or promise has been given in consideration of his commission of some crime, or any act not consisting a crime, or to refrain from doing something which it is his official duty to do; (4) and the crime or act relates to the exercise of his functions as a public officer.

Under Article 310 of the Revised Penal Code, there are 3 modes of commission of direct bribery and which is the basis for the penalty to be imposed:

FIRST MODE: requires that the act involved amounted to a crime. This mode has no frustrated or attempted stage since the mere agreement consummates the crime. Example: The Jail Guard agreed with Juan to kill Pedro, an inmate, in exchange for money. The crime is committed if (i) he has already received the money but was arrested before he can kill Pedro (ii) he killed Pedro but Juan failed to give the money and (iii) He killed Pedro and was paid either before or after the killing. In the second and third instance, the officer and Juan are liable also for murder/homicide for the killing.

SECOND MODE: The act is not a crime but is unjust or the doing is improper or unfair. Example: For a consideration, the Court sheriff delayed the service of summons to the defendant or that he did not immediately serve the writ of execution until the defendant has sold his properties.

THIRD MODE: There is non-performance of an official duty due to a consideration provided the nonperformance does not amount to a crime. Example: A policeman received money such that he did not record the report in the police blotter.

In a direct bribery case, only a public officer can be the offender and the act or omission must be in relation to the officer’s duties or functions otherwise the crime would be Estafa. The briber or giver will be punished for Corruption of a Public Officer.

Should the bribe be money? The consideration need not be in terms of money, or articles of value so long as it has a pecuniary value. It may be given to the officer directly or to members of his family or persons closely associated with the officer. The borrowing of a vehicle by the LTO Director from a transportation company can be considered as a gift in contemplation of law. (Garcia vs. Sandiganbayan 507 SCRA 258)