Disaster preparedness-how?

The executive officer of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Coun cil (PDRRMC) cited the critical importance of community involvement in disaster preparedness.

PDRRMC Executive Officer Adrian Sedillo delivered a brief lecture on disaster preparedness during the Ugnayan Multi-Sectoral Forum held recently at Sibulan Municipal Multi-Purpose Hall. He stressed that there should be community involvement from the identification of hazards up to identification of actions in response to any calamities or disasters.