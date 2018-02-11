Discipline zone: Buñao to Robinsons road

Article Top:

DUMAGUETE CITY – Numerous drivers and pedestrians who have long ignored rules in the streets have been apprehended following the strict and sustained implementation of the Discipline Zone covering Barangay Buñao to Robinson in Calindagan.

The city government has mobilized six composite teams from the Land Transportation Office, Philippine National Police, Provincial Highway Patrol Team, Department of Interior and Local Government, Environment and Natural Resources Office, Bureau of Fire Protection, Special Enforcement Unit, Tourist Police, Traffic Management Office and Department of Public Works and Highways to monitor the 4 kilometer long highway.

The main purpose of the project is to intensify the implementation of national laws, local ordinances and traffic rules to clear and put order in the streets to reduce congestion and improve public safety.

Among the prohibited acts in the discipline zone are: illegal parking, illegal vending, smoking, panhandling, littering, jay walking, mendicancy, etc. Complaints can be lodged before the DILG Office thru 225 9495. Volunteers are also welcome.

Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo said that the enforcers of the discipline zone must be consistent, regardless of the social status of the offending parties including big establishments, so that they will not be accused of favoring anyone which will be counter-productive to the noble cause of the project.

City DILG Officer Farah Diba Gentuya agrees saying that the bigger challenge is to convince the public that the discipline zone project is not passing fancy but rather an earnest effort to reclaim the sidewalks from vendors and clear the streets from obstructions.

Dumaguete City Chief-of-Police Supt. Jonathan Pineda stressed that the project is anchored on the belief that minor incivilities such us drunkenness, vandalism and other disorderly behaviour, if unchecked and uncontrolled, produces and atmosphere that is conducive to crimes and anarchy in the community.