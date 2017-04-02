Discoveries in the new world

THE BIRTH OF THE MICRO CHIPS seemed to have set a new fire of rapid inventions all over the world. Of course, our past generations also had their own set of surprises.

They were flustered when the telephone replaced the telegraph, when the radio was up-ended by television. The cars were outrun by the speed trains and there were already jets that fly faster than the speed of sound.

The airplanes appeared ordinary as man landed on the moon and there are now plans to “colonize the planet Mars”. Who would ever dream then that man can travel in space where there is no air? Now they are quantifying the cost of vacationing of humans for three days in the moon, believe it or not- for billionaires only, of course.

In just a few years later, we find ourselves in a totally new, different world. Listen to these.

In the state of Michigan, there are “Uber “ taxis now that are running piloting themselves through the streets without drivers. The age of the unmanned, electric cars is just around the corner.

-Sponsored-

There is an application developed where one’s mere voice command will open one’s gate, begin to heat the pizza in the oven, open the room air-conditioning unit, turn on the TV or stereo set or start the washing machine as one approaches the home inside one’s unmanned car of the future.

In some areas in the USA, drones carry on-line orders in a package of less than 5 kilos to one’s doorstep on a doormat designed by Amazon. Then the drones sped off once delivered and records the delivery and payment automatically done electronically perhaps through a debit card. The world has not changed?

Today, Google and other information centers are piling up data upon data on every person on earth. Pretty soon, we will lose all privacy we need. In time, these gizmos can know one’s income, consumer usage of our money (paid and recorded in anything electronic) and will soon be able to determine your consumer preferences and brand.

A consumer company in the USA (cannot identify) used these research data- to sell a product with lesser price (on-line) to people identified with a particular brand preference . Their sales increased dramatically- proving their economic theory of the “demand elasticity to price” which in layman’s terms only means- people prefer to buy a cheaper substitute of the same item.

In less than ten years, it has been forecast that these research centers will be able to categorize each person in terms of one’s personal political beliefs, biases, religious influence, and preferences- thus political parties will begin to “sell certain candidates” with promotional plugs in social media directed to one class of people that would likely positively respond to such an image of a particular candidate based on their research findings on the person-voter. Can one dig that, really?

Today, a lead guitarist in a band can have a gadget that will transform him into a one band -programming the drumming, violin sounds, rhythm guitar, flute or horns while he sings alone as if he was backed up by a five man band in as was true in the past.

A.I. or the “Artificial Intelligence” is the wave of the future. Through A.I. many robots today can now do some of the work that only man could do in the past. A chip can be inserted into a simple gadget like a vacuum cleaner and it will carry out orders without the aid of man, to cite a small example.

In dangerous situations, robots become handy. When a bomb threat is made on a building, a robot will come in which is trained to dismantle the bomb wires. It is trainable to be precise.

That is why also- certain medical procedures requiring precision and accuracy like surgery will soon be done by robots in the hospitals to do away with the human frailties of doctors who can be subject to stress and emotional disturbances while in operation. And thus affect their precision.

In the battlefields, battalions of sullyarmed robots can now be sent to wage war -without incurring human casualty to their side, Currently, many drones are sent by Allies into dangerous political areas in the Middle East-which they target with bombs and shelling. They do always hit directly the designed targets, of course.

In the recent movie about two passengers in “The Passengers” aboard a space ship towards another world far from earth, there was a robotic bartender who served food and drinks and could carry a simple conversation with “his” guests.

That is no longer just in the movies. Beginning late last year, some Pizza Hut restaurants had Pepper (mascot and application name) the Robot taking orders as one enters the restaurant-gives on the exact bill to be paid and even summarizes the number of calories one took by making that specific order. Some Japanese restaurants are now employing robots. As well as China.

In the capital city of Guiyang of Guizhon province, China, robot waiters were set ot take orders, answer six commonly asked questions- and deliver the food – even at times, cooking the orders, themselves. What’s come over us?

Robots are also used in the factory to do repetitive, no judgment types of work in factories for cars, candy bars and electronics. Repetitive jobs can be sanding, cutting, grinding, polishing, sanding, painting , spraying and assembly that can now be more efficiently done by robots rather than humans.

Likewise- corrupt, violent cops will be out of the streets in a few years. “Robocops” like we know of the movie of Arnold Swazzenager – will be manning the streets – programmed to directing traffic and running after criminals- without any possible human casualty on the government side. Are they not cute applications, indeed?

Robots will soon be soon used to take care of the elderly whose movements daily are almost the same to the hour. A Robo-Caregiver is a possibility.

The world has truly changed, Will that make human irrelevant and extinct> Not at all.

Especially regarding chores needing decisions requiring over-arching judgement, compassion relationships, reading body language , voice inflection and empathy and future planning, robots and A.I may not be able to do. Humans are superior in this respect. Fret not.

Humans are, therefore, here to stayas they are created in the image and likeness of God- with the presence of souls which “invented machines by Man” can never have. SHALOM!

For comments: email to dejarescobingo@yahoo.com or boholrd@ mozcom.com

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.