Diversion road lot owners’ plight

Owners of lots and properties that will be affected by the road concreting of the P 159 million Metro Dumaguete Diversion road in Barangay Cadawinonan expressed their concerns directly as they sought to secure everyone’s cooperation of the project. Once completed Mayor Remollo (center) said, the diversion road is expected to decongest traffic in the city center as most delivery trucks and passenger buses will be diverted to this route.

