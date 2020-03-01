Does apology acceptance mean forgive & forget?

ZD TRIVIA

OK, the President accepted the apology of ABS CBN for not airing the regional and provin-cial versions of the Duterte campaign spiel and for airing instead, Trillanes’ political ads, damaging to Duterte’s name.

It is easy to accept apologies. But we do not know what is in the mind of the acceptor, after the fact. Will he forgive and forget? Or will he forgive and take vengeance later? It seeks to be seen in the future weeks, knowing the changeable mind of the acceptor.

We believe that the President already proved his point. It is now established the bad example ABS made for not airing.

P6.6-Million worth of political radio TV spots. Even as this last “instalment” of P2.6Million was not accepted, because it was late even if it was a full completion of the refund?

Duterte said he will not interfere with the franchise renewal issue of ABS CBN. True, he said it. But did he mean it? Knowing the President who always is fast with new ideas in his mind, we don’t know if he meant it. Only the succeeding days can tell.

Anyhow, the issue is now pruned down to whether or not ABS has to get a congressional approval of its renewal of its franchise first, before it can secure a license to continue airing. That is now the basic issue left.

Some senators say, yes, policymakers in both houses can make a joint resolution directing the NTC which is under the office of the President, to issue a provisional license or permit to air shows pending Congressional approval in both houses. The lower house Speaker, is obviously trying to inhibit if not avoid the issue as if awaiting instructions from above, higher than the upper chamber.

An then there are precedents. There are stations who were given provisional licenses are airing programs even as Congress was still deliberating on their issue. Some say, that does not follow as a rule.

So again, this issue is yet to be resolved. Yet , we stand by our word, that many stations in the past were given provisional permits to go on-air, even pending congressional approval. There is no reason why ABS should not be given the same privilege, so long as ABS has nothing illegal or any at issue in any corner at any time.

The sincerity of Duterte is tested if ABS goes back on air after this, even if its franchise is still pending Congressional approval. The trouble is, the House is pro-Duterte while the Senate is not. Let us see then how they will vote on the issue. No politics? Tell that to the navy.

Politics behind the scene will never be eliminated despite assurances of the Palace they it will leave all matters to Congress. How can one “leave it all to Congress” when the lower house which initiates the hearing is pro-Duterte. While the Senate is not .

People will never believe that the Palace has no hand in it because it is public knowledge that despite persistent denials, nothing goes without Malacanang’s imprimatur.